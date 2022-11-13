Oregon's loss to Washington opens door for USC to get to Pac-12 championship

USC is one of four one-loss teams atop the Pac-12

The race for the Pac-12 football championship just got a lot more interesting.

Washington upset Oregon 37-34 in a thrilling ballgame in Eugene on Saturday. The loss drops Oregon to 6-1 in the Pac-12 and creates a four-way tie atop the standings.

USC (7-1), Oregon (6-1), Utah (5-1) and UCLA (5-1) are all deadlocked. Utah (vs. Stanford) and UCLA (vs. Arizona) should both win tonight to maintain the four-team tie.

That four-way tie will no longer exist after next weekend, because all four teams play each other. Oregon's loss opens the door for USC to get to the Pac-12 title game with a win over UCLA next Saturday. If Oregon had remained unbeaten, and lost to Utah, there would still be the possibility of a three-way tie atop the conference.

Now, there can only be two one-loss teams left after next weekend.

The Trojans are hoping they are one of them.

PAC-12 TIEBREAKER SCENARIOS

So what happens if multiple teams tie for first? With the move away from North and South divisions this season, tiebreakers will be necessary to determine who plays in the Pac-12 championship game.

Here are the multiple-team tiebreakers, according to the Pac-12:

In the event of a tie between more than two teams, the following procedures will be used. After one team has an advantage and is “seeded”, all remaining teams in the multiple-team tie-breaker will repeat the multiple-team tie-breaking procedure. If at any point the multiple-team tie is reduced to two teams, the two-team tie-breaking procedure will be applied.