Pac-12 Coaches & Players Offer Love and Support Following Ty Jordan's Passing

Jordan had an incredible freshman debut with the Utes. He was named Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and All-Pac-12 second-team by the league.

It's been a tough day for Utah Athletics and the Pac-12 Conference as they lost a stellar young man and player in Ty Jordan this week. Utah Athletics confirmed the news of Jordan's passing on Saturday, December 26th.

[Read: Utah RB Ty Jordan Tragically Passes Away]

According the ESPN, "The Denton Police Department in Texas told ESPN that its officers responded to a shooting call at 10:38 p.m. ET on Friday. Officers discovered a gunshot victim who had been shot one time. After applying life-saving measures, the victim was transported to a local hospital."

Jordan had an incredible freshman debut with the Utes. He was named Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and All-Pac-12 second-team by the league.

This news is undoubtedly devastating. Players, coaches and officials all around the NCAA offered their condolences, love and support to Utah Athletics and the Jordan family.

Head Coach of the Utah Utes Kyle Whittingham released a statement saying:

"Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan. Ty's personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty and may you rest in peace."

Utah AD Mark Harlan added to Whittingham's statement saying:

"We are deeply saddened and shocked to learn of Ty Jordan's passing early this morning and our thoughts and prayers are with those who loved him dearly, including the young men in our football program. Our priority is on supporting his family and the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our football program who are so deeply hurting right now. Coach Whittingham and I are working closely to provide support and resources for our Utah Football family in this extremely difficult time."

Other Pac-12 officials, coaches and players showed love and support as well.

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott

"We share in the shock and sadness felt by our Utah community today upon learning of the passing of one of our family members, Ty Jordan. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences are with his loved ones. The entire Pac-12 and college football family mourns this tremendous loss."

Pac-12 Broadcaster Yogi Roth

USC Football

USC Football Head Coach Clay Helton

NCAA

Oregon Football

Colorado Football Head Coach Karl Dorrell

Oregon Football Head Coach Mario Cristobal

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.