Pac-12 Follows Big Ten Lead And Cancels Football In 2020

As expected, the The Pac-12 CEO Group voted unanimously to postpone all sport competitions through the end of the 2020 calendar year.

The Conference said, "when conditions improve, it would consider a return to competition for impacted sports after January 1, 2021."

The Pac-12 said athletes affected will have their scholarships guaranteed. The Pac-12 "strongly encourages that the NCAA grant students who opt out of competition this academic year an additional year of eligibility."

UPDATED: Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson was asked about other conferences coming after Pac-12 athletes.

"Have at it," Anderson said. "We're not going to change what is important to us."

“All of the Pac-12 presidents and chancellors understand the importance of this decision, and the disappointment it will create for our student-athletes, the coaches, support staff and all of our fans,” said Michael H. Schill, president of the University of Oregon. “Ultimately, our decision was guided by science and a deep commitment to the health and welfare of student-athletes. We certainly hope that the Pac-12 will be able to return to competition in the New Year.”

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports has been our number one priority since the start of this current crisis,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. “Our student-athletes, fans, staff and all those who love college sports would like to have seen the season played this calendar year as originally planned, and we know how disappointing this is.

"“Unlike professional sports, college sports cannot operate in a bubble,” Scott added. “Our athletic programs are a part of broader campuses in communities where in many cases the prevalence of COVID-19 is significant. We will continue to monitor the situation and when conditions change we will be ready to explore all options to play the impacted sports in the new calendar year.”