Skip to main content

Pac-12 football championship up for grabs: USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast

Lincoln Riley's Trojans return from a bye week looking to get back on track

In the fifth episode of the USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast, Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum preview USC's game against Arizona, the impact of Oregon's win over UCLA on the Pac-12 football title race and much more. 

Listen to the full podcast below and subscribe to the USC Trojans on Fan Nation YouTube channel.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast is hosted by Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum. 

Jacob Hare is a student at USC from Penn Valley, Pennsylvania majoring in journalism. He aspires to have his own talk show in the future. 

Jacob Erlbaum is a student at Syracuse University with a major in broadcasting and digital journalism. He is from Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. He aspires to be a play-by-play broadcaster for the NHL.

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

zachariah branch bishop gorman
Recruiting

Look: USC football commit Zachariah Branch is impossible to tackle

By All Trojans Staff
st-john-bosco-vs-mater-dei-october-7-2022-photo-heston-quan14
Football

Mater Dei's Jeilani Davis: 'Hometown heroes' drawn to USC football program

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans washington state football jason goode6
Football

UCLA unanimous No. 1 in latest Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

By All Trojans Staff
dylan williams long beach poly
Recruiting

Dylan Williams decommits from USC Trojans

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans washington state football jason goode11
Football

Tennessee's win over Alabama hurts the Pac-12: USC Trojans on Fan Nation Podcast

By All Trojans Staff
caleb williams usc football
Football

2022 Heisman odds: Hendon Hooker moves ahead of Caleb Williams

By All Trojans Staff
caleb williams usc trojans football
Football

Grading USC's offensive performance vs. Utah

By Wyatt Allsup
michael jackson usc trojans football
Football

5 takeaways from USC's loss to Utah: Pac-12 football title still within reach for Trojans

By Wyatt Allsup