Pac-12 football scores, updates: Can Washington State upset Oregon?

The first full weekend of Pac-12 play has arrived

The Pac-12 football picture will start to look a lot clearer after Saturday.

With a full slate of conference games, fans will start to see early separation between the pretenders and contenders. USC, sitting at 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the Pac-12, has a chance to take advantage of multiple scenarios that are unfolding Saturday afternoon.

The most important scenario?

No. 15 Oregon is down big to Washington State.

Screen Shot 2022-09-24 at 3.49.20 PM

If the Ducks lose - and they were trailing 27-15 late in the third quarter - that will put USC firmly in the Pac-12 driver's seat if they can beat Oregon State Saturday night

Remember, it's no longer North vs. South. The two teams with the best conference winning percentage will meet in the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 2. Oregon and Utah are two highest-ranked teams outside of the Trojans, and they currently have the best odds to make the title game. 

The more losses Oregon and Utah rack up, the better it is for USC's odds.

PAC-12 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD 

