AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Pac-12 Players' Group Mulls Opting Out Of Games

Scott Wolf

An unknown number of Pac-12 players have discussed opting out of training camp and games unless it can secure a written contract that "legally ensures we are offered the following protections and benefits." The story was first reported by ESPN.

A USC player, who asked not to be identified, told me Saturday he and other teammates were aware of the group's demands but was not sure how many members of the team knew about it.

These are the key issues:

  • Ensure safe play during COVID-19
  • Fight racial injustice
  • Secure economic rights and fair compensation
  • Protect all sports
  • Obtain long-term health insurance

The Pac-12 issued a statement Saturday:

"Neither the Conference nor our university athletics departments have been contacted by this group regarding these topics.

"We support our student-athletes using their voice and have regular communications with our student-athletes at many different levels on a range of topics.

"As we have clearly stated with respect to our fall competition plans, we are, and always will be, directed by medical experts, with the health, safety and well being of our student athletes, coaches and staff always the first priority. We have made it clear that any student athlete who chooses not to return to competition for health or safety reasons will have their scholarship protected."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC-UCLA Football Game In September?

Early Crosstown Rivalry Would Allow For Schedule Flexibility

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

Pac-12 schedule expected to be released today

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Saturday Buzz: Recruits Get "Official" Scholarships Offers

Also: Mike Bohn expects season-opener vs. UCLA to be postponed

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC News Of The Day

Kedon Slovis looking good; NCAA allows new patches on jerseys

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Picture Of The Day

Also: USC posts updated COVID results

Scott Wolf

by

Pudly76

Let's Talk About That New Pac-12 Schedule

USC opens with UCLA in Week 1 in unconvetional start to season

Scott Wolf

by

Rialto Trojan

USC To Open Season Vs. UCLA

Trojans will go to Rose Bowl on Sept. 26 in new Pac-12 schedule

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Morning Buzz: Miller Moss News

Top 10 QB committed to USC in June

Scott Wolf

by

John Garcia Jr.

New Book Addresses College Admissions Scandal

USC figured prominently as students were improperly admitted as fake athletes

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

Steelers OT Zach Banner : Where Are They Now

Find out what former USC Trojan Zach Banner is up to now.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

gotroy22