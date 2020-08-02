An unknown number of Pac-12 players have discussed opting out of training camp and games unless it can secure a written contract that "legally ensures we are offered the following protections and benefits." The story was first reported by ESPN.

A USC player, who asked not to be identified, told me Saturday he and other teammates were aware of the group's demands but was not sure how many members of the team knew about it.

These are the key issues:

Ensure safe play during COVID-19

Fight racial injustice

Secure economic rights and fair compensation

Protect all sports

Obtain long-term health insurance

The Pac-12 issued a statement Saturday:

"Neither the Conference nor our university athletics departments have been contacted by this group regarding these topics.

"We support our student-athletes using their voice and have regular communications with our student-athletes at many different levels on a range of topics.

"As we have clearly stated with respect to our fall competition plans, we are, and always will be, directed by medical experts, with the health, safety and well being of our student athletes, coaches and staff always the first priority. We have made it clear that any student athlete who chooses not to return to competition for health or safety reasons will have their scholarship protected."