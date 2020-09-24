Pac-12 Return To Football Updates
Scott Wolf
It's exciting when a normally incompetent conference knows it has to make a big decision with the eyes of the college football world on it . . . for once.
The meeting will start at 3 p.m.
A media press conference is scheduled around 5 p.m.
- Colorado has been in the news today because Boulder County issues order halting gatherings for college-aged residents. That means the football team would be unable to practice for two weeks unless it can work out an alternative.
It would not be surprising if football gets a waiver.
- Things could be worse. Ask Houston.