Pac-12 Return To Football Updates

It's exciting when a normally incompetent conference knows it has to make a big decision with the eyes of the college football world on it . . . for once.

The meeting will start at 3 p.m.

A media press conference is scheduled around 5 p.m.

Colorado has been in the news today because Boulder County issues order halting gatherings for college-aged residents. That means the football team would be unable to practice for two weeks unless it can work out an alternative.

It would not be surprising if football gets a waiver.