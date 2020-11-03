AllTrojans
Pac12 Releases COVID-19 Game Protocols

Claudette Montana Pattison

As you prepare to watch your favorite Pac12 teams compete this weekend, remember that strict guidelines will still be in place. The Pac12 has released their game week testing protocols, and the list is extensive. 

Per the Pac12, 

Key elements of the testing protocols for football student-athletes include the following:

  • Daily point-of-care testing on each day of full practice, higher-risk of transmission activity, travel, and games;
  • Minimum once weekly PCR test (in addition to daily point-of-care testing). For football game weeks, the weekly PCR test will take place within 36 hours of game time for home team student-athletes and within 36 hours of travel departure for visiting team student-athletes;
  • Any positive daily point-of-care antigen test must be followed by a PCR test within 24 hours;
  • A third-party testing administrator will administer game day point-of-care antigen tests (and PCR tests as applicable) for each team and on-field officials;
  • Game day air ambulance service will be available in case any individual tests positive while traveling for competition; and
  • All testing protocols continue to be subject to state, local, and campus public health requirements

Here is a breakdown on what this means for ASU and USC players and staff.

USC Football Players & Coaches COVID-19 Protocols - 

Players and coaches will continue to receive weekly PCR and POCT tests. Any positive antigen tests will be confirmed with a PCR test and cardiac workup (for athletes). On game day players and staff will participate in POCT tests, however with the early 9 AM PST start, testing will likely take place the night before.

ASU Football Players & Coaches COVID-19 Protocols -

Because the Sun Devils are traveling to Los Angeles for week 1 - protocols differ slightly. Players and coaches are still expected to receive weekly PCR and POCT tests following the same protocols as listed above. ASU players and staff will receive POCT tests prior to their departure from Tempe and before game day.

Game officials will be tested prior to game day as well. In regards to face covering regulations, the Pac12 details that face coverings must be worn covering the nose and mouth by all individuals in the stadium and on the field. Players are allowed to remove their masks when on the field but are instructed to wear them on the sidelines.

WATCH: The Pac12 released a video encouraging all fans to stay safe while watching football this weekend.

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

