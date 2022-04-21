Skip to main content
Kicker Parker Lewis Throws Dig at SoCal Football Culture

Lewis: "There were more fans in that stadium than there were any USC home game."

USC kicker Parker Lewis entered the transfer portal in December, despite starting two seasons for the Trojans. Recently, Lewis visited Ohio State for the Buckeye's spring football game, and noticed one major difference between Los Angeles and Columbus. 

“I was telling my dad, there were more fans in that stadium than there were any USC home game I played my freshman and sophomore year. And that was a spring game,” Lewis told Eleven Warriors. “So football is like a religion out here. I mean, people would just eat, sleep, breathe it. It was super cool to see how big of a deal it was out here.”

In 2021, Lewis made 17 of 22 field goal attempts and 23 of 24 extra point attempts.

“What they said is, ‘This wouldn’t be Ohio State if we played favorites,’” Lewis said. “So they obviously are interested in me doing kickoffs, but I’m very interested in having the field goal job as well. If I end up going to Ohio State, it’ll mean I feel like I could win that job.”

