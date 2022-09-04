Photos: USC football explodes for 66-14 win over Rice in first game under Lincoln Riley

No. 14 USC looked like the real deal on Saturday in a 66-14 season-opening victory over Rice.

The Trojans scored 21 points on defense and were explosive on offense, racking up more than 530 yards of offense in an impressive victory. Lincoln Riley pulled most of his starters midway through the third quarter, including starting quarterback Caleb Williams, who finished 19-of-22 for 249 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 68 yards on six carries.

Check out photos from USC's victory:

