Photos: USC football explodes for 66-14 win over Rice in first game under Lincoln Riley

Caleb Williams was incredibly efficient in his first start at quarterback for USC

No. 14 USC looked like the real deal on Saturday in a 66-14 season-opening victory over Rice

The Trojans scored 21 points on defense and were explosive on offense, racking up more than 530 yards of offense in an impressive victory. Lincoln Riley pulled most of his starters midway through the third quarter, including starting quarterback Caleb Williams, who finished 19-of-22 for 249 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 68 yards on six carries.

Check out photos from USC's victory:

(All photos by Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports)

USC Trojans Rice college football2
USC Trojans Rice college football3
USC Trojans Rice college football14
USC Trojans Rice college football13
USC Trojans Rice college football10
USC Trojans Rice college football6
USC Trojans Rice college football11
USC Trojans Rice college football12
USC Trojans Rice college football7
USC Trojans Rice college football9
USC Trojans Rice college football17
USC Trojans Rice college football5
USC Trojans Rice college football8
USC Trojans Rice college football4
USC Trojans Rice college football1
USC Trojans Rice college football16
USC Trojans Rice college football15
USC Trojans Rice college football18
USC Trojans Rice college football21
USC Trojans Rice college football22
USC Trojans Rice college football19
USC Trojans Rice college football20

