Predicting AP Top 25 Poll Rankings Before Final Playoff Push
While there have been crazier weeks of college football this season, the month of November continues to deliver exciting matchups with the College Football Playoff potentially at stake. No team can officially secure a bid quite yet, but some teams are effectively eliminated after losing over the weekend.
No team in the top 10 of the AP Poll lost, but there might still be some shuffling near the top of the rankings. However, with No. 13 Kentucky and No. 14 Houston both losing, the fight for an at-large bid into the CFP becomes much more interesting.
The No. 15 USC Trojans came close to adding another upset into the week 11 festivities of the college football season, but USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans ultimately fell short of knocking off No. 6 Indiana and preserving their CFP hopes.
While USC is not officially eliminated from CFP contention, the Trojans are expected to take a tumble down the AP Top 25 Poll. With teams like Kentucky, Houston, and No. 24 LSU losing over the weekend, USC had a chance to climb up the rankings before one last push towards the postseason. Now, the Trojans are at risk of falling unranked after losing to Indiana by two touchdowns.
The Trojans could have drastically altered the Big Ten Championship race, but instead Indiana and UCLA remain atop the conference standings.
No. 8 Texas needed a last-second touchdown to beat LSU, and the top of the rankings are becoming increasingly crowded.
The FAA's nationwide ground stop impacted kickoff times around the country, and No. 19 Ole Miss and Oklahoma are actually squaring off on Sunday. As a result, the release of the AP Poll has been pushed back to Monday instead of its usual Sunday reveal.
Biggest AP Poll Questions
As fans wait to see the rankings update, what are some of the biggest questions for the latest top 25?
Will Kentucky and Houston stay ranked inside the top 20? Both teams have been written off for the CFP, but the door is not completely shut if they remain in striking distance for an at-large bid.
With no losses at the top of the AP Poll, will voters make any changes? Indiana and Utah picked up ranked wins, although the Utes needed a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to win the shootout over No. 22 Arizona.
Will a team like No. 11 Wake Forest be rewarded for a blowout win over SMU? What about No. 10 Texas Tech taking care of Oklahoma State?
Is No. 16 Iowa the Big Ten's best chance at having three teams make the CFP? No. 18 Oregon is also in striking distance, although the Ducks likely need a loss from the Hawkeyes in order to jump Iowa.
AP Top 25 Poll Prediction
1. Georgia
2. Utah
3. Notre Dame
4. UCLA
5. Miami
6. Indiana
7. Alabama
8. Texas
9. Tennessee
10. Texas Tech
11. Wake Forest
12. BYU
13. Iowa
14. Oregon
15. Boise State
16. Ole Miss*
17. Ohio State
18. Kentucky
19. New Mexico
20. USC
21. Arizona
22. Louisville
23. LSU
24. Houston
25. Louisville
Week 10 AP Top 25 Poll
1. Georgia
2. Utah
3. Notre Dame
4. UCLA
5. Miami
6. Indiana
7. Alabama
8. Texas
9. Tennessee
10. Texas Tech
11. Wake Forest
12. BYU
13. Kentucky
14. Houston
15. USC
16. Iowa
17. Boise State
18. Oregon
19. Ole Miss*
20. South Carolina
21. Ohio State
22. Arizona
23. New Mexico
24. LSU
25. SMU
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.