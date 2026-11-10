Why USC Coach Lincoln Riley Has To Back Up Postgame Comments Against Indiana

As USC coach Lincoln Riley ended his press conference following an upset win over Ohio State on Oct. 31, he pulled out a piece of paper and read a message.

Following his signature win as the Trojans head coach, Riley says he had written down some thoughts between the time he exited the field as fans stormed the Coliseum and when he walked up to the podium.

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“This program is built on internal joy, not external applause,” Riley said. “This win is for all the staff members, the players, the leaders, the admin, all these people within the walls. I said before this game that I’m the right person for this job, and as long as all those people know that, that’s all I care about.

“I appreciate being a part of this university and all it does. I appreciate our kids and our staff, and I’m going to continue to fight on because that’s what being a Trojans is all about. Adios.”

That message wasn’t just directed at the media, it was meant for the fan base as well. And it’s not the first time Riley has addressed both directly this season.

Riley’s job security has been the No. 1 topic in college football since the Trojans suffered a double-digit loss to Oregon on Sept. 26. It’s dominated headlines and sports talk shows. And while Riley and his team have said they have blocked out all outside noise, in this era of sports media, it's impossible to block out everything. And the multiple postgame remarks from Riley indicate differently.

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

But all of it has been warranted. Riley was given a lucrative contract in November of 2021 to leave Oklahoma for USC, and the results have not been there. It took until year five Riley to get a signature win. He’s failed to reach the College Football Playoff after doing so three times with the Sooners. Riley has been given all the resources to elevate the program to one of college football's premier programs.

In addition to losing to West Coast rival Oregon once again, the Trojans suffered an embarrassing loss to Wisconsin on the road on Oct. 24. To make matters worse, USC was coming off a bye and Riley had delivered a message about where the program was headed following a win over Penn State two weeks prior.

There’s always been one solution to quiet the outside noise, win. And not just win once but continue stacking wins in a way that ends with the Trojans making their first-ever trip to the College Football Playoff.

Must-Win in Bloomington

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC returns to action on Saturday, Nov. 14 when they travel to Indiana for a matchup against the defending national champions.

The Trojans are coming off their second bye week and with two losses already on the resume, they find themselves in a must-win situation to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Riley’s squad must overcome their past road struggles as they head to Memorial Stadium. where Indiana coach Curt Cignetti has only lost one game in his three seasons.

After a dreadful performance coming out of their first bye three weeks ago, Riley says USC had a much different approach this time around. What that looked like and how effective it was will be on display in front of national audience on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS.

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