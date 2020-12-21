Reactions To 2020 Pac-12 Football Season Ending

The 2020 college football season will be one hard to forget. From daily COVID-19 testing, masks, lifting outside, pure isolation from family and friends, and empty stadiums, this college football season has notably looked different from previous years.

Now that the regular 2020 season has come to a close, the next focus is bowl game season. However several Pac-12 teams including Washington, USC and Arizona State have all withdrawn from playing in a bowl game, thus ending their 2020 seasons.

Here are some reactions to the 2020 Pac-12 football season ending by various players, university staff, and media.

USC (LB) Ralen Goforth

"Love this team no matter what. Through all of the adversity & with the world against us waiting for us to lose, we always played for each other Love to all of Trojan Nation that truly has been supporting us! Love y’all! #FightOn"

Former USC QB Matt Leinart

"I’m really proud of the players, staff and everyone involved who sacrificed so much to be able to play CFB this year. I can only imagine how difficult it was but you all should be extremely proud!!!"

ASU Head Coach Herm Edwards

Arizona State announced they would not be playing in a bowl game this year.

"We got to 2-2 and we feel like at this point, we’re going to give our athletes a rest" said Edwards. “I need rest, yeah. I’m tired. I’m bone tired.” (Edwards)

USC Head Coach Clay Helton

"They did everything we asked of them to abide by the challenging guidelines they had to follow to stay safe and well, whether it was daily testing or keeping distant from family and friends or training in less-than-ideal ways. It has not been easy, and it is hard for anyone outside the program to understand how immensely difficult these past few months have been for them."

Helton made this statement in USC Athletics release of the program opting out of a bowl game in 2020.

USC Defensive Line Coach Vic So'oto

Via Twitter - Proud of this team. Love y’all boys!! #FightOn



USC President Carol Fort

Played with heart all season long. Fight On.

[READ: USC Opts Out Of Playing A Bowl Game In 2020]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.