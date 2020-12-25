Remembering Trojans Who Have Worn The Jersey Numbers One - Twelve.

USC Football is one program that consistently has talent on their roster year after year. In honor of Christmas, AllTrojans has selected 12 former Trojans for "Twelve Days Of USC Football Christmas" by jersey number, to remember some of the former players who wore the cardinal red and gold.

1. Marcus Allen RB

Marcus Allen is a household name at USC. He set 14 NCAA records including most rushing yards in a single season at 2,342, highest per-game average at 212.9, most 200-yard games in a career (11), most 200-yard games in a season (8) and most 200-yard games in a row (5). To add, Allen won the Heisman Trophy award in 1981.

2. Robert Woods WR

Woods has '9' 100-yard receiving games in his career. He has 3,646 all-purpose yards on 258 plays. The talented wideout ranks fourth on USC's career kickoff return list with 1,364 yards and is tied for sixth for career pass catches at USC.

Woods is currently a WR for the Los Angeles Rams.

3. Carson Palmer QB

Carson Palmer became the fifth USC player to win the Heisman Trophy award and first USC quarterback to do so. Palmer was a four year starter for the Trojans, and set/tied 33 Pac-10 and USC total offense and passing records.

In 2002, Palmer led the Trojans to an 11-2 season and a No.4 ranking, the highest the Trojans had been ranked in years. To add, in 2002, he completed 309-of-489 passes for 3,942 yards and had 33 TDs.

4. Kevin Ellison S

Ellison was a key component to one of the greatest defenses in USC history and a two-time All-Pac-10 first teamer. Ellison played 37 games over four years at USC from 2005 to 2008. Ellison was a sixth-round draft pick by the San Diego Chargers in 2009.

5. Reggie Bush RB

Reggie Bush is another household name among the Trojan community. He is the winner of the Doak Walker Award and Walter Camp Award. In 2005 he won the Heisman Trophy, which was later vacated due to improper benefits received by Bush.

Bush had 6,338 all-purpose yards in his career, averaging 10.3 yards on each of his 615 touches. These credits ranked him second in USC history and 13th in NCAA history.

6. Mark Sanchez QB

In 2007, Mark Sanchez started three games for an injured John David Booty. This year he threw for 34 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

Sanchez declared early for the NFL draft in 2009, despite head coach Pete Carroll's concerns.

"[He] is going against the grain in this decision. We know that, and he knows that" said Carroll.

7. Matt Barkley QB

Everyone remembers the Southern California native, as Matt Barkley was a top recruit out of Mater Dei high school.

In 2012, his last season with the Trojans, Barkley was the leading candidate for the Heisman Trophy award. To add, he finished sixth in the voting for the 2011 Heisman Trophy award.

Barkley ranked third on USC's career passing with 755 completions and total offense with 9,013 yards. He follows behind Heisman winners Carson Palmer and Matt Leinart.

8. Dwayne Jarrett WR

Jarrett was the school’s first two-time All-American wide receiver, earning several honors in 2005. He had 146 receptions at USC which put him eighth on USC's career list. To add, he had 29 TD in 26 games and caught at least 1 TD pass in 17 of his 26 career games.

9. JuJu Smith-Schuster WR

JuJu Smith Schuster is well known for his spunky personality as well as his efforts on the field. While at USC he had 143 catches for 2,178 yards with 15 TDs, along with 15 kickoff returns for 183 yards, 3 carries for 7 yards and 6 tackles.

He has '8' 100-yard receiving games in his career. Smith-Schuster was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 and is now a primary target for QB Ben Roethlisberger.

10. Paul McDonald QB

McDonald, played in two Rose Bowl's with the Trojans and led USC to win a national title in 1978. The left handed quarterback was named an all American in 1979.

McDonald was drafted in the fourth round of the 1980 NFL Draft and had an eight year career in the big leagues.

11. Matt Leinart QB

Leinart served as a backup to Carson Palmer in 2002, but won the job over QB Matt Cassel once Palmer departed for the NFL in 2003.

Matt Leinart became USC's first junior to win the Heisman Trophy award in 2004 while leading the Trojans to their second consecutive national championship.

12. Charles White RB

White became USC’s third Heisman winner, finishing his career as the NCAA’s No. 2 all-time leading rusher. As a sophomore, White became the starting tailback for the Trojans and gained 1,478 yards.

As a junior he earned All-American honors, rushing for 1,760 yards and had 13 touchdowns as the Trojans finished 12-1 and won the national title.

In 1979, White led the nation in rushing yards with 1,803 yards and 18 touchdowns. The Trojans finished 10-0-1 that year.

White was elected to the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame in 1996.

