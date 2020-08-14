Report: Former USC Linebacker Chip Banks Shot In Georgia

Former USC All-American Chip Banks is in "serious condition" after being shot Wednesday in Georgia, according to TMZ Sports.

Banks, the No. 3 pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, was one of three victims in an Atlanta-area shooting. One victim did not survive. TMZ reported Banks and another man were taken to a local hospital.

Police said it was a targeted attack.

Banks was an All-American in 1981 and two-time all-conference selection. He played for the Cleveland Browns, San Diego Chargers and Indianapolis Colts from 1982-93.