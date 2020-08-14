AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Report: Former USC Linebacker Chip Banks Shot In Georgia

Scott Wolf

Former USC All-American Chip Banks is in "serious condition" after being shot Wednesday in Georgia, according to TMZ Sports.

Banks, the No. 3 pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, was one of three victims in an Atlanta-area shooting. One victim did not survive. TMZ reported Banks and another man were taken to a local hospital. 

Police said it was a targeted attack.

Banks was an All-American in 1981 and two-time all-conference selection. He played for the Cleveland Browns, San Diego Chargers and Indianapolis Colts from 1982-93.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC Could Lose $60 Million With No Football?

Some believe the figure will actually be higher

Scott Wolf

by

yeateam

USC Offensive Line Could Face Dire Situation

Delaying season could significantly weaken unit

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Morning Buzz: Will Carol Folt Address Football Situation?

The 2020 season cancellation warrants comment

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

The Daily: Recruit Will Enroll Early; Students Head Back To USC

Texas tailback Brandon Campbell will enroll in January

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

Will there be a spring football season for USC?

Scott Wolf

by

BurrowTrump

Will Major Networks Be Affected By COVID-19?

How will FOX, ESPN & PAC 12 Networks be affected?

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

PJM.

Big Ten Officially Cancels 2020 Season

Medical issues cited as key reason

Scott Wolf

by

Pasadenatrojan

Here Are Your Pac-12 Odds On Spring Season

Oddsmakers not optimistic

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC Morning Buzz: Will There Even Be A Season In 2021?

It remains to be seen if Pac-12 can pull off two seasons in one year

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

What Is The Pac-12 Scared Of?

Conference afraid to stand on its own feet, as usual

Scott Wolf

by

PJM.