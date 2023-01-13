Report: Garrett Riley, younger brother of Lincoln Riley, to be named offensive coordinator at Clemson

Clemson is set to hire Garrett Riley, the younger brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley, as the team's next offensive coordinator, according to Larry Williams of TigerIllustrated.com.

Riley won the 2022 Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach as offensive coordinator at TCU. He headed an offense that played in the national championship game, scored the fifth most touchdowns in the FBS and averaged 38.8 points per game, which was the No. 9 mark in the country. Pro Football Focus graded TCU's offense as the No. 26 unit nationally. The Horned Frogs went 13-2 last year.

Clemson fired former offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter on Thursday.



Before TCU, Riley was the offensive coordinator at SMU. He's also made coaching stops at Appalachian State, East Carolina (with Lincoln) and Kansas.

In a story about Lincoln and Garrett Riley in the LA Times, Lincoln said of his brother's aspirations to one day become a head coach:

“He’s well on his way to getting that shot, and it’ll certainly be a cool moment when he does. But I don’t think necessarily he’ll be a guy that just jumps at the first thing...There’s a difference between wanting to be a head coach and being in a hurry to be one. I know he definitely wants to, and he’ll be a great head coach. But I don’t think that he’s necessarily in a hurry right now.”

Garrett Riley will be tasked with overhauling a Clemson offense that PFF graded as the No. 58 unit in the country last season. Clemson averaged 33.2 points per game a year ago going 11-3.