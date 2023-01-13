Skip to main content

Report: Garrett Riley, younger brother of Lincoln Riley, to be named offensive coordinator at Clemson

Garrett Riley helped lead TCU to the national championship this past season

Clemson is set to hire Garrett Riley, the younger brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley, as the team's next offensive coordinator, according to Larry Williams of TigerIllustrated.com.

Riley won the 2022 Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach as offensive coordinator at TCU. He headed an offense that played in the national championship game, scored the fifth most touchdowns in the FBS and averaged 38.8 points per game, which was the No. 9 mark in the country. Pro Football Focus graded TCU's offense as the No. 26 unit nationally. The Horned Frogs went 13-2 last year.

Clemson fired former offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter on Thursday.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Before TCU, Riley was the offensive coordinator at SMU. He's also made coaching stops at Appalachian State, East Carolina (with Lincoln) and Kansas. 

In a story about Lincoln and Garrett Riley in the LA Times, Lincoln said of his brother's aspirations to one day become a head coach:

“He’s well on his way to getting that shot, and it’ll certainly be a cool moment when he does. But I don’t think necessarily he’ll be a guy that just jumps at the first thing...There’s a difference between wanting to be a head coach and being in a hurry to be one. I know he definitely wants to, and he’ll be a great head coach. But I don’t think that he’s necessarily in a hurry right now.”

Garrett Riley will be tasked with overhauling a Clemson offense that PFF graded as the No. 58 unit in the country last season. Clemson averaged 33.2 points per game a year ago going 11-3.

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

USATSI_19053027
Football

USC football: Wide receiver Kyle Ford enters transfer portal

By Connor Morrissette
Charles White USC running back
Football

USC football great Charles White dies

By All Trojans Staff
aaron butler calabasas
Recruiting

USC football loses another recruit: Aaron Butler, nation's No. 6 athlete, decommits from Trojans

By All Trojans Staff
USATSI_19713692
Football

USC football: PFF gives Trojans worst special teams grade among FBS teams

By Connor Morrissette
USATSI_19008540
Football

USC football: Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Anthony Lucas announces transfer to USC

By Connor Morrissette
Vince Iwuchukwu
Basketball

Report: 5-star USC men's basketball freshman Vince Iwuchukwu could make debut this weekend

By Connor Morrissette
USATSI_12882564
Football

USC football: Trojans' LB Raesjon Davis will return for 2023 season

By Connor Morrissette
alex grinch usc football
Football

Do you agree with Lincoln Riley's decision to bring back Alex Grinch?

By Connor Morrissette