AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Report: Jake Garcia Transfers To Fifth School

Scott Wolf

Would you believe Jake Garcia is transferring again?

According to Stadium Drive Podcast, Garcia is transferring to Grayson (Ga.) High School. The report said Garcia was ineligible only at Valdosta, his original choice, and could transfer to another school in Georgia and be eligible.

If Garcia is at Grayson, he would have attended Long Beach Poly, Narbonne, La Habra, Valdosta and Grayson.

Wonder how the Grayson QB feels about this?

The question remains whether Garcia will still come to USC with the Trojans recently offering Jaxson Dart.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

s Steve Sarkisian turning Alabama job into another promotion?

Scott Wolf

by

Rialto Trojan

USC Holds First Scrimmage At Coliseum

Trojans preparing for Nov. 7 opener vs. Arizona State

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

Here Are Rules On If USC Would Host Pac-12 Title Game

Pac-12 announces tiebreaker procedures

Scott Wolf

by

Rialto Trojan

Sunday Buzz: What's Going On At Linebacker?

A surprise candidate worked with first team last week

Scott Wolf

by

4SCsports

USC Morning Buzz: Who Is Standing Out At Practice?

Three candidates from Week 1 of training camp

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

The USC Daily: Clay Helton Recap

USC coach discusses first scrimmage

Scott Wolf

Micheal Pittman Jr. Working Out After Leg Surgery

Pittman Jr. suffered from compartment leg syndrome in his calf.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Bourbon4me

A Revealing Moment In How USC Picks Starters

Graham Harrell asserts authority with depth chart

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

Steve Sarkisian Is Acting Alabama Coach

Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19

Scott Wolf

by

Topix Trojan

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

Practice information scarce during lockdown

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me