Report: Jake Garcia Transfers To Fifth School

Would you believe Jake Garcia is transferring again?

According to Stadium Drive Podcast, Garcia is transferring to Grayson (Ga.) High School. The report said Garcia was ineligible only at Valdosta, his original choice, and could transfer to another school in Georgia and be eligible.

If Garcia is at Grayson, he would have attended Long Beach Poly, Narbonne, La Habra, Valdosta and Grayson.

Wonder how the Grayson QB feels about this?

The question remains whether Garcia will still come to USC with the Trojans recently offering Jaxson Dart.