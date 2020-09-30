Last week, Larry Scott was asked why he wasn't pushing for the College Football Playoff to expand since he leads the conference that can't get a team into the CFP?

“There’s really no serious momentum or discussing about expansion (of the Playoff)," Scott said.

Well, what do you know. Look what happened today:

This is clearly a commissioner in survival mode. He should have done this on his own but when he was asked at a press conference, in the presence of Oregon president Michael Schill, he was probably embarrassed to say nothing was going on.

No conference "reacts" better than the Pac-12.