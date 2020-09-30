Report: Larry Scott Wants College Football Playoff Expansion
Scott Wolf
Last week, Larry Scott was asked why he wasn't pushing for the College Football Playoff to expand since he leads the conference that can't get a team into the CFP?
“There’s really no serious momentum or discussing about expansion (of the Playoff)," Scott said.
Well, what do you know. Look what happened today:
This is clearly a commissioner in survival mode. He should have done this on his own but when he was asked at a press conference, in the presence of Oregon president Michael Schill, he was probably embarrassed to say nothing was going on.
No conference "reacts" better than the Pac-12.