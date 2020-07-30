AllTrojans
Report: Miller Moss Cannot Play At Mater Dei

Scott Wolf

Mater Dei quarterback Miller Moss will not be eligible to play at the Santa Ana high school in January according to Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times.

If Moss followed his private coach from Alemany to Mater Dei, he would have 2 options: He could transfer to another high school or he could enroll at USC in January.

Moss has not said officially if he would skip his senior season but he is considering it. He transferred to Mater Dei from Alemany in June.

