Report: USC to retain Clay Helton

USC might ultimately be deciding to keep Clay Helton.

FootballScoop.com reported Tuesday evening the school is retaining Helton and that a formal announcement is expected Wednesday.

Members of the team told SI they were informed Tuesday by administration that Helton would be returning but to expect changes to the coaching staff. Helton is scheduled to meet with athletic director Mike Bohn on Wednesday morning.

Asked for comment on FootballScoop's report, a university official told SI nothing has been announced regarding Helton.