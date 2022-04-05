Lincoln Riley Dishes on USC's Quarterback Room Morale

Riley: "Competitive environment but also kind of helping each other and kind of guiding each other."

USC head coach Lincoln Riley discussed his quarterback room during a press conference following spring football practice. Riley detailed the competition between Oklahoma transfer Caleb Williams and returning Trojan Miller Moss.

He also expressed his expectations for the two gunslingers this upcoming season.

Caleb Williams at Oklahoma & USC

“My expectations for that position, individually, is for those guys to become the best players and leaders they possibly can be,” Riley said.

“Everybody knows there’s going to be competition here at every spot. I think we make that very very clear to our guys. For those guys, it’s, ‘Hey, here’s where we think you can be as a player. Here’s the steps you can take to get to that. Here’s where we think you can be as a leader. Here’s the steps you can take to get to that.’ Then it’s just a constant push every single day.

I think they’ve done a good job responding to it. They’re fun guys to coach. They’ve done a good job, and really the whole room, all those guys have a really good environment in there when we’re meeting. Competitive environment but also kind of helping each other and kind of guiding each other. It’s been a really healthy quarterback room right now. I like the way they’re competing. I like how they’re improving," said Riley.

USC quarterback, Miller Moss

“I think goals for them are just to be the best version of themselves. Give us the best version you possibly can be. A lot of times, if you do that, things will take care of themselves.

Then from a leadership standpoint, I don’t know that there’s a lot of great football teams that the quarterback is not one of the leaders of the team and a positive, competitive, tough presence on the team. Other positions, you need that here and there. We have leaders on the team, but at quarterback it’s a must.”

Moss and Williams both enter their sophomore seasons in 2022.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook