Rams WR Robert Woods on Odell Beckham Jr.'s Injury: 'It’s Tough'

The Los Angeles Rams were crowned Super Bowl LVI champions at Sofi Stadium on Sunday night, following a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Rams wide receiver Robert Woods, who has spent five season under Sean McVay spoke to the media after the win.

Woods on winning Super Bowl LVI:

“Yeah super, super excited for all my brothers that were out there, playing, not playing. Just a year full of a hard work really and perseverance playing for each other. Odell ended up going down and players stepping up and winning the game for everybody who’s been with us throughout this whole year and been a part of this journey.”

Woods on Cooper Kupp winning Super Bowl MVP:

“Just so proud, so proud of Cooper. All the hard work and selflessness that he’s put into this game year after year and really just playing for everybody out there, playing for his brothers and being able to be consistent throughout the whole year, and dominate at this whole level. Being able to dominate the biggest game in the world is only right and that’s why he is the MVP of our team and our league.”

Woods on Odell Beckham Jr.'s injury:

“Actually, I spent some time with him in the locker room before coming out after halftime and really just held him. It’s tough. He dealt with a lot I would say his whole career. It was really a full on battle middle of this year and being able to come and join us and showcase his talent again and show that he’s an elite receiver, a great teammate, a great person and play in the Super Bowl.

It was a dream come true to be able to start off and I believe he was dominating. It was unfortunate for his injuries but just being able to hold him and just say I’m right with you. I’ll be here every step, every rehab, day. I want to train with him every single day. I’m right with you. He’s a competitor. I know he’ll be back even stronger and hopefully he’s back with us.

Woods on playing for the city of Los Angeles:

“Obviously you’re playing for your brothers. I just say you want to do this for yourself. Obviously, you’re playing big but it’s like something that you want. And that’s why you gotta dig deep. You have aspirations of this your whole life. You’re at this moment. You’re banged up. Give everything that you have. I think that my teammates did that. And I think you’ll see all our excitement when this parade comes rolling down these streets in LA.”

Woods suffered a torn ACL leading up to the Rams' Week 10 game against the San Francisco 49ers. He was not active for Super Bowl LVI.

