Sam Darnold Comments On Adam Gase Dismissal

After a (2-14) season, the New York Jets made the decision to release head coach Adam Gase. This move isn't a surprising one, after all the Jet's waited until week 14 to gain their first victory of the season, when they beat the Los Angeles Rams 23-20.

To add, the Jet's had several low scoring shutout games by various teams in the league including the Seahawks (40-3) and Dolphins (24-0).

On Monday, quarterback Sam Darnold was asked about his reaction to Gase's dismissal. He said, "when things like that happen you just think about him and his family and everything that they could be going through right now. With Adam he has been great ever since I've been here in terms of helping me out right when he got here and just the relationship that we built over the past few years."

The Southern California native was then asked a follow up question in the post season press conference, specifically on what went wrong the past two years under Gase. Darnold placed most of the blame on himself.

"Personally, I didn't play consistent enough," said Darnold. "I think that's the one thing I'm going to stick to because it's true. I didn't play well enough."

Darnold went on to say, "the relationship we’ve built the last few years has been very special. It’s obviously very sad news."

This year the former USC QB finished the 2020 season with a career-worst in losses (10) a touchdown-interception ratio of (9-11), and a 59.6% completion rate. To add, Darnold finished last at No.33 for total QBR per ESPN.

After three seasons with the Jets, the California native will head into his final year of his rookie contract. The question remains will the Jet's keep Darnold around or swap him out for a newer prospect? Darnold remains firm on his intentions and desires to stay in New York.

“[It's] very important to me. I said it once I got here I want to be a Jet for life. I love the people here, I love living here. You know I want to turn this thing around. I believe that we can" said Darnold. "I definitely want to stay here, hopefully for the rest of my career.”

