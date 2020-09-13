AllTrojans
Sam Darnold Halftime Thoughts

Claudette Montana Pattison

Today the Jets face the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo and the season seems to be off to a rocky start. Going into halftime the Bills are up 21-3.

Darnold has thrown 1 interception and is 8/18 on completions/attempts. Bills QB Josh Allen on the other-hand is 20/26 on completions/attempts going into the half. Although the Jet's are having trouble finding momentum in their season opener don't underestimate this Jet's offense. 

I spoke with SI Jets Country Publisher Kristian Dyer this week on Darnold's year 3 progression. Dyer mentions, that Darnold started last season weak with a mono diagnosis yet proved redemption in the second half of the season. 

Will we see a similar rhythm in the Jets 2020 season? 

Stay tuned...

