Sam Darnold Has Fascinating Reaction To Carolina Potentially Drafting a QB

Darnold appeared in 12 games last season for the Panthers.

Sam Darnold isn't worried about the Panthers drafting a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft. During an interview on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, the former USC quarterback admitted, 'whatever happens happens.'

“It truly is whatever happens happens, because at the end of the day it’s out of my control, and I know that,” Darnold said.

“I have enough security in myself where I can be like, ‘I know I’m a good quarterback. I know I can be a good quarterback in this league. I’ve proved it. And I know there’s a team, if something happens, that would want me.’”

Darnold appeared in 12 games last season for the Panthers, and recorded 2,527 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Carolina has two QB's on their roster, Sam Darnold and PJ Walker.

The Carolina Panthers have the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

