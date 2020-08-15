AllTrojans
Saturday Buzz: USC Will Be Ranked In AP Preseason Poll Only

Scott Wolf

The Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll will come out August 24th and include all teams.

That means USC should be somewhere in the 15-20 range. But . . . USC and all teams not playing in the fall will not be ranked in subsequent Top 25 polls during the fall season.

That means SEC teams will dominate the top 10, which they tend to do anyway.

The AP said it is open to doing a Top 25 poll during a spring season too.

  • USC had zero positive test results for COVID-19. It has conducted 798 tests since late June with 8 positives.
