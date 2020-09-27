AllTrojans
Saturday Night USC Notes: Rough Day For Ed Orgeron

Scott Wolf

No. 6-ranked LSU was upset by Mississippi State, 44-34.

LSU is the first national champion to lose its season opener the following season since Michigan in 1998.

Now this probably is not too surprising, given LSU returned five starters and perhaps the best one, cornerback Derek Stingley, did not play.

“They beat us," Orgeron said. "We have no excuse. We couldn’t stay with their guys. Didn’t protect the quarterback. Just way too many mistakes.

“We’re going to find out what we’re made of.”

  • Apparently, JT Daniels was not medically cleared today but he participate in warm-ups in Georgia's 37-10 victory over Arkansas. Georgia used two QB's and probably would have used Daniels if he were healthy.
  • USC commit Jake Garcia did not play Friday night for Valdosta. He was hurt last week. No word on if he didn't play because he is hurt or because there is an investigation over his eligibility.
Pac-12 Approves Seven-Game Season

Pac-12 Approves Seven-Game Season

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Football Press Conference Take Aways

USC Athletics Held A Press Conference With USC Head Coach Clay Helton, QB Kedon Slovis, and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Michael Guarino

Larry Scott Said Pac-12 Schedule Coming Within A Week

Commissioner also said 7-0 Pac-12 team should be in CFP conversation

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

The Pac-12 schedule looks favorable for Clay Helton's survival

Scott Wolf

by

Rialto Trojan

USC-Oregon Unlikely In Regular Season

Pac-12's abbreviated schedule probably robs conference of marquee matchup

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Saturday Buzz: Lane Kiffin Makes Splashy Debut At Mississippi

Former USC coach tries to keep pace with Florida

Scott Wolf

Why Do Some Assume Ed Orgeron Couldn't Turn USC Into National Power?

There's little reason a good coach couldn't turn around a program like USC

Scott Wolf

by

Parcel Man

Pac-12 Return To Football Updates

Conference meeting today to make decision

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC Morning Buzz: D-Day For Pac-12

Will most of the conference decide to play Oct. 31?

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Former USC DE Lawrence Jackson Talks USC Recruiting

Jackson is a former USC DE and 1st round draft pick.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Bourbon4me