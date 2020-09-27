Saturday Night USC Notes: Rough Day For Ed Orgeron

No. 6-ranked LSU was upset by Mississippi State, 44-34.

LSU is the first national champion to lose its season opener the following season since Michigan in 1998.

Now this probably is not too surprising, given LSU returned five starters and perhaps the best one, cornerback Derek Stingley, did not play.

“They beat us," Orgeron said. "We have no excuse. We couldn’t stay with their guys. Didn’t protect the quarterback. Just way too many mistakes.

“We’re going to find out what we’re made of.”

Apparently, JT Daniels was not medically cleared today but he participate in warm-ups in Georgia's 37-10 victory over Arkansas. Georgia used two QB's and probably would have used Daniels if he were healthy.