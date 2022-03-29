Sean McVay Raves About USC's Lincoln Riley: 'I've Always Respected...'

Rams head football coach Sean McVay raved about USC head coach Lincoln Riley on Tuesday, according to Los Angeles Times writer Gary Klein.

McVay told reporters, ""I’ve always respected the way they operated at Oklahoma. It looks different than the way we’ve done it offensively but that’s part of the exciting thing is, is being able to kind of pick his brain, learn from him."

McVay, 36, is only two years younger than 38-year old Lincoln Riley. Both coaches have achieved high levels of success during their professional careers. Most recently, McVay led the Los Angeles Rams to win Super Bowl LVI.

Riley won 85% of his games in five seasons at Oklahoma. He also led the Sooners to three College Football Playoff appearances, four Big 12 titles, and four New Year’s Six bowls.

USC head football coach Lincoln Riley

Riley was hired by USC Athletics on November 28.

“We are ecstatic to announce Lincoln Riley as our new head coach and welcome his wife Caitlin and their daughters Sloan and Stella to the Trojan Family,” said USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn in a press release.

“Lincoln is the rarest combination of extraordinary person and elite football coach. His successes and offensive accolades as a head coach the past five years are astonishing. Lincoln will recruit relentlessly, develop his players on and off the field, and implement a strong culture in which the program will operate with the highest level of integrity and professionalism.

Lincoln is universally considered one of the brightest and most talented football coaches in the nation, and the fact that he chose USC is a testament to the strength of our brand, the power of the Trojan Family, and the leadership of our university. This is for our current players, our former players, our alumni, our fans, and our entire university community. Our time is now.”

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook