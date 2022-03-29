Skip to main content
Sean McVay Raves About USC's Lincoln Riley: 'I've Always Respected...'

Sean McVay Raves About USC's Lincoln Riley: 'I've Always Respected...'

Riley was hired by USC Athletics on November 28.

Riley was hired by USC Athletics on November 28.

Rams head football coach Sean McVay raved about USC head coach Lincoln Riley on Tuesday, according to Los Angeles Times writer Gary Klein

McVay told reporters, ""I’ve always respected the way they operated at Oklahoma. It looks different than the way we’ve done it offensively but that’s part of the exciting thing is, is being able to kind of pick his brain, learn from him."

McVay, 36, is only two years younger than 38-year old Lincoln Riley. Both coaches have achieved high levels of success during their professional careers. Most recently, McVay led the Los Angeles Rams to win Super Bowl LVI. 

Riley won 85% of his games in five seasons at Oklahoma. He also led the Sooners to three College Football Playoff appearances, four Big 12 titles, and four New Year’s Six bowls.

USC head football coach Lincoln Riley 

USC head football coach Lincoln Riley 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Riley was hired by USC Athletics on November 28.

“We are ecstatic to announce Lincoln Riley as our new head coach and welcome his wife Caitlin and their daughters Sloan and Stella to the Trojan Family,” said USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn in a press release

“Lincoln is the rarest combination of extraordinary person and elite football coach. His successes and offensive accolades as a head coach the past five years are astonishing. Lincoln will recruit relentlessly, develop his players on and off the field, and implement a strong culture in which the program will operate with the highest level of integrity and professionalism.

Lincoln is universally considered one of the brightest and most talented football coaches in the nation, and the fact that he chose USC is a testament to the strength of our brand, the power of the Trojan Family, and the leadership of our university. This is for our current players, our former players, our alumni, our fans, and our entire university community. Our time is now.”  

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_17121979
TROJANS IN THE PROS

JuJu Smith-Schuster Squashes Jackson Mahomes TikTok Speculation

By All Trojans Staff23 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-28 at 9.54.38 AM
TROJANS IN THE PROS

NFL RB Ronald Jones Reveals Why He Signed With Kansas City Chiefs

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 28, 2022
USATSI_8124587
Football

Lincoln Riley Shares Heartfelt Message Following USC Coach Dave Nichol's Passing

By All Trojans StaffMar 27, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-25 at 11.51.46 AM
Football

USC DL Coach Shaun Nua Talks Korey Foreman: 'Very Gifted, But...'

By All Trojans StaffMar 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-25 at 10.33.37 AM
Football

USC's Alex Grinch Talks Developing Defense: 'Long Way To Go'

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 25, 2022
USATSI_10504644
Football

Insider Hints 'USC Player' Entering Transfer Portal Soon

By All Trojans StaffMar 24, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-24 at 4.25.34 PM
Football

USC QB Miller Moss Speaks On Relationship With Caleb Williams

By Talia MassiMar 24, 2022
USATSI_17809118
Football

NFL Draft: Matt Leinart Makes Jaw-Dropping Prediction for USC WR Drake London

By All Trojans StaffMar 24, 2022