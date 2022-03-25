Skip to main content
USC DL Coach Shaun Nua Talks Korey Foreman: 'Very Gifted, But...'

Nua evaluated his position group, after USC's second spring football practice.

Former Michigan coach Shaun Nua joined USC's staff as the defensive line coach in January of 2022. Nua, 40, inherits a new group of defensive players this spring, which includes top 2021 recruit Korey Foreman.  

Nua spoke with reporters on Thursday afternoon, after USC's second spring football practice. The former Super Bowl-winning defensive end shared his early impressions of his group. 

"I really like the group. They are a hungry group of young men and they keep showing up. So it's been really, really fun working with them. You can tell they want to be great. We've still got to work on some stuff, but can't wait to put the pads on to really find out."

Nua also spoke about the potential of freshman Korey Foreman. Foreman saw action in 11 games last season, and recorded 11 tackles, including 3.5 for losses of 8 yards (with 2.5 sacks for 7 yards).

"He is an explosive athlete. Very very gifted, but we've got to get him healthy. He’s got to be healthy and consistent and on the field,” Nua said. "He has talent, but we all know that’s only half the story."

USC football will hold spring practices from March 22- April 21. The Trojans' spring football game will take place on April 23 and air LIVE on ESPN.

