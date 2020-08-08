State of California Releases Guidelines for USC, Other Schools to Start Practices

The state of California announced its guidelines Friday to allow USC, UCLA, Cal and Stanford to start training camp and begin practices.

The guidelines are not considered too difficult to implement and I've provided a link below.

Maybe the biggest issue is requiring only 25 percent of football rosters and staff to be tested each week. That seems rather lax and I bet plenty of players will have concerns about this.

However, the Pac-12 and NCAA will also implement measures that should be followed and its testing guidelines should be higher.

Fans are not allowed to attend games per the state.

None of this is a guarantee, of course and depends on the situation regarding the coronavirus.

Here is the link for the state guidelines.