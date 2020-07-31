Steelers OT Zach Banner : Where Are They Now

A 6'9" 335 LBS freshman Zach Banner came to USC back in 2012. After redshirting his freshman year, Banner went on to become a starting tackle for the Trojans for three seasons (2014-2016). Banner played for the USC Trojans for 5 seasons and had 27 starts at USC.

Banner's NFL path started with the Indianapolis Colts, he got drafted in the 4th round of the 2017 NFL draft. Now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Banner is entering his 4th season in the NFL. In 2019, Banner saw action in 14 games with one start.

Training camp is right around the corner and Banner is focused on preforming at an elite level to gain the starting tackle spot with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

SI All Trojans Reporter Claudette Montana Pattison talks with Banner for another segment of Where Are They Now. Banner talks his change in mindset going from USC to the NFL, playing with fellow Steelers WR and USC alumni Juju Smith Schuster, and the 2020 NFL season amid COVID-19.