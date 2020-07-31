AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Steelers OT Zach Banner : Where Are They Now

Claudette Montana Pattison

A 6'9" 335 LBS freshman Zach Banner came to USC back in 2012. After redshirting his freshman year, Banner went on to become a starting tackle for the Trojans for three seasons (2014-2016). Banner played for the USC Trojans for 5 seasons and had 27 starts at USC. 

Banner's NFL path started with the Indianapolis Colts, he got drafted in the 4th round of the 2017 NFL draft. Now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Banner is entering his 4th season in the NFL. In 2019, Banner saw action in 14 games with one start. 

Training camp is right around the corner and Banner is focused on preforming at an elite level to gain the starting tackle spot with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

SI All Trojans Reporter Claudette Montana Pattison talks with Banner for another segment of Where Are They Now. Banner talks his change in mindset going from USC to the NFL, playing with fellow Steelers WR and USC alumni Juju Smith Schuster, and the 2020 NFL season amid COVID-19.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC-UCLA Football Game In September?

Early Crosstown Rivalry Would Allow For Schedule Flexibility

Scott Wolf

by

Trojan70

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

Pac-12 schedule expected to be released today

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC News Of The Day

Kedon Slovis looking good; NCAA allows new patches on jerseys

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC Morning Buzz: Miller Moss News

Top 10 QB committed to USC in June

Scott Wolf

by

John Garcia Jr.

USC Sunday Buzz: College Football Resembles A Madhouse

What happens if SEC plays in fall and Pac-12 wants to play in spring?

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC To Open Season Vs. UCLA

Trojans will go to Rose Bowl on Sept. 26 in new Pac-12 schedule

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

New Book Addresses College Admissions Scandal

USC figured prominently as students were improperly admitted as fake athletes

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

Report: Miller Moss Cannot Play At Mater Dei

Quarterback could enroll at USC in January

Scott Wolf

by

Rialto Trojan

Steelers OT Zach Banner Talks 2020 NFL Season

Former Trojan Is On A 1 Year Deal With The Steelers.

Claudette Montana Pattison

2020 USC vs. WSU Breakdown

3 Reasons Why USC vs. WSU Gives The Trojans An Advantage

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Gocougs7