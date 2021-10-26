    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballRecruitingTrojan NewsTrojans in the ProsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers Mike Tomlin Shuts Down USC Rumors: 'That's a Joke'

    Sorry USC fans, Mike Tomlin isn't leaving Pittsburgh.
    Author:

    The coaching carousel got interesting on Monday when former Trojan quarterback Carson Palmer accidentally spilled some information on USC's 'top head coaching candidates'.

    While appearing on the Dan Patrick Show, Palmer named some possible frontrunners for the job, which included Penn State's James Franklin, and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

    "I think there's a lot of frontrunners right now, and that's why I like where we're sitting," Palmer said. "We had the first hot seat open up. You've got Penn State, you've got Iowa State, you've got Cincinnati, you've got a wild card like Mike Tomlin, if Mike Tomlin wants out. I think at the end of the day there is not a direct 'that's the guy' everybody's pointing their fingers at. There's a lot of great options."

    Tomlin was asked about the rumors on Tuesday during media availability, and quickly shut down any speculation before walking off-stage. 

    Recommended Articles

    "I don't have time for that speculation. That's a joke to me. I've of one of the best job in all of professional sport. Why would I have any interest in coaching college football? That will be the last time I address it, and moving forward. Never say never....but never," Tomlin said. "There's not a booster with a big enough blank check."

    Hired at the age of 34, Tomlin has spent 14 seasons as head coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers. For now, it doesn't seem like he has any interest in leaving the franchise anytime soon. 

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    USATSI_16978967
    Football

    Steelers Mike Tomlin Shuts Down USC Rumors: 'That's a Joke'

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_16925712
    Football

    Here's Why James Franklin Would Pick USC Over Texas Tech

    21 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-08-08 at 10.44.45 AM
    Recruiting

    USC Gains and Loses Commitments on Monday

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_13507931
    Football

    USC Falls Behind UCLA in SI's Week 9 Power Rankings

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16978935
    Football

    Mike Tomlin to USC? Twitter Reacts

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_11440375
    Football

    Insider Reveals 'Frontrunner' Deadline for USC Job Vacancy

    22 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-25 at 12.27.04 PM
    Football

    Injury Update: USC Quarterback Jaxson Dart

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17014852
    Football

    USC Falls to Notre Dame in South Bend

    Oct 23, 2021