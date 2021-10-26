Steelers Mike Tomlin Shuts Down USC Rumors: 'That's a Joke'

The coaching carousel got interesting on Monday when former Trojan quarterback Carson Palmer accidentally spilled some information on USC's 'top head coaching candidates'.

While appearing on the Dan Patrick Show, Palmer named some possible frontrunners for the job, which included Penn State's James Franklin, and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

"I think there's a lot of frontrunners right now, and that's why I like where we're sitting," Palmer said. "We had the first hot seat open up. You've got Penn State, you've got Iowa State, you've got Cincinnati, you've got a wild card like Mike Tomlin, if Mike Tomlin wants out. I think at the end of the day there is not a direct 'that's the guy' everybody's pointing their fingers at. There's a lot of great options."

Tomlin was asked about the rumors on Tuesday during media availability, and quickly shut down any speculation before walking off-stage.

"I don't have time for that speculation. That's a joke to me. I've of one of the best job in all of professional sport. Why would I have any interest in coaching college football? That will be the last time I address it, and moving forward. Never say never....but never," Tomlin said. "There's not a booster with a big enough blank check."

Hired at the age of 34, Tomlin has spent 14 seasons as head coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers. For now, it doesn't seem like he has any interest in leaving the franchise anytime soon.

