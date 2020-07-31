Steelers OT Zach Banner Talks 2020 NFL Season

Former USC Trojan Zach Banner is about to start competing for the right tackle spot on the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line as camp is just around the corner. SI All Trojans reporter Claudette Montana Pattison caught up with Banner on his expectations for the 2020 season.

Banner played for the USC Trojans for 5 seasons after redshirting his freshman year in 2012. Banner had 27 starts at USC, and went on to get drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the 4th round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Banner is entering his 4th season in the NFL.