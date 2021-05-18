Former USC RB Stephen Carr will be 'Boost' for Indiana Hoosiers' Offense

Stephen Carr announced his commitment to Indiana after spending four seasons with the USC Trojans.

On May 16, running back Stephen Carr announced his commitment to the Indiana Hoosiers.

Carr spent four seasons with the USC Trojans and entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after USC wrapped up their spring camp. Although Carr has yet to speak on the reasoning behind his transfer decision, we can assume it's because he wanted to have a highly productive 2021 season.

USC running backs coach Mike Jinks mentioned during spring ball that the Trojans will look to evolve into a two-man run scheme, creating intense competition within the room.

The Trojans have several returning tailbacks in Vavae Malepeai and Kenan Christon, as well as Texas transfer Keaontay Ingram who had a physical and impressive spring debut.

Carr also struggled with his fair-share of injuries. He had a torn plantar fascia injury as a freshman, and a herniated disk issue derailed some of his sophomore year, which created some minor setbacks in his attempts to establish himself as a top-player at his position.

Looking ahead, the former 5-star recruit joins Indiana, a Big Ten program who holds emphasis on utilizing both a pass and run scheme.

Hoosiers Now publisher Tom Brew details exactly how Carr fits into Indiana's offense writing, "Indiana's running game was all about Stevie Scott for much of the past three years, so Carr will have a chance to help immediately. Sampson James is the most experienced player in the IU running backs room, but his contributions have been limited during his first two seasons. He's had one great game, helping the Hoosiers beat Purdue in double overtime in 2019."

Brew went onto write, "It's Indiana's goal to improve the running game in 2021. Even though the Hoosiers had a breakthrough season a year ago, they were still just 12th in the Big Ten in rushing yards. Carr's experience will be a boost. He's also a fine receiver out of the backfield, making 57 catches for 421 yards at USC."

During his USC career, Carr appeared in 35 games with six starts. He rushed for 1,329 yards and had 12 touchdowns on 264 carries. He also had 57 receptions for 421 yards and one touchdown.

