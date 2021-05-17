RB Stephen Carr Leaves USC, Joins Big Ten Team

Former USC running back Stephen Carr announced on Sunday his commitment to Indiana. Carr entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week and quickly found a new home.

[READ: Another USC Running Back Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal]

Carr took to Twitter to make the announcement citing,

“I want to thank USC, Coach (Clay) Helton and the entire coaching staff, the faculty and all my teammates over the years for believing in me, helping and allowing me the opportunity (to) live out a childhood dream of being a Trojan. Playing in the Coliseum is one of the greatest things I’ve ever done in my life. Being able to play for and with my Trojan Family, gave me the best experience and understanding of what the phrase “FIGHT ON” is truly about. Also, I’m proud to be a Trojan Graduate! It’s all been a BLESSING. This experience has showed me more than I could’ve imagined and words can not explain. I will never forget what was accomplished here and I will never forget the great energy that moves through the campus of USC.

However, with my last year of eligibility – I have chosen to transfer to Indiana University and finish my college career playing to my full potential and helping IU to a Big Ten Championship. #GoIU #LEO”

During his USC career, Carr appeared in 35 games with six starts. He rushed for 1,329 yards and had 12 touchdowns on 264 carries. He also had 57 receptions for 421 yards and one touchdown.

Carr is the second veteran running back to leave the program, Markese Stepp entered the portal following the 2020 season and landed at Nebraska.

Carr spent four with the USC Trojans, and will spend his fifth year of eligibility with the Hoosiers.

-------

You may also like:

[WATCH: USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Activates Beast Mode in Rookie Camp]

[READ: Talanoa Hufanga Admits Joining 49ers is BIG JUMP from College]

-------

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com