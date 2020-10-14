AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Steve Sarkisian Is Acting Alabama Coach

Scott Wolf

Is there ever a dull moment when Lane Kiffin or Steve Sarkisian are involved?

Alabama coach Nick Saban announced today he tested positive for COVID-19 and Sarkisian will coach the Crimson Tide's huge game vs. Georgia.

“I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home."

The SEC is just chock full of USC story lines. Don't forget JT Daniels will be on the Georgia sideline across from Sarksisian.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Topix Trojan
Topix Trojan

Go get 'em, Cutty!!!

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Revealing Moment In How USC Picks Starters

Graham Harrell asserts authority with depth chart

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

No Hard Feelings For Reggie Bush

Former Heisman winner welcomed to USC with open arms

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

Clay Helton Likely One Of Nation's Top 20 Paid Coaches

USC coach paid $4,569,507 according to USA Today

Scott Wolf

by

Topix Trojan

USC Morning Buzz: Who Will Be First Coach Fired?

Bovada publishes odds on first coach fired

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC Morning Buzz: One Tradition Won't Be Observed

Two well-known linebacker numbers won't be worn this season

Scott Wolf

by

Vault91

The Daily: Graham Harrell Full Of Praise For Offense

Offensive coordinator likes offensive line

Scott Wolf

by

gametv

How Will TE Michael Trigg Fit In Graham Harrell's Offense?

USC Recruiting Analysis

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

Trojans' recruiting is on the upswing again

Scott Wolf

by

Rialto Trojan

USC Will Start Contact Practice On Wednesday

A full breakdown of USC's practice and injury report.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Ted is a dick

USC Saturday Notes

Is Todd Orlando feeling satisfaction over Texas' defensive performances

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino