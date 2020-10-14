Steve Sarkisian Is Acting Alabama Coach

Is there ever a dull moment when Lane Kiffin or Steve Sarkisian are involved?

Alabama coach Nick Saban announced today he tested positive for COVID-19 and Sarkisian will coach the Crimson Tide's huge game vs. Georgia.

“I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home."

The SEC is just chock full of USC story lines. Don't forget JT Daniels will be on the Georgia sideline across from Sarksisian.