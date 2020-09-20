AllTrojans
Sunday Buzz: Maybe USC Should Play Oregon Twice

Scott Wolf

Since the Pac-12 is having problems agreeing on a restart date and half the teams reportedly cannot be ready by Halloween, here's an idea:

Have USC play Oregon at the Coliseum on Oct. 31.

These programs can be ready by Halloween. These are the marquee programs in the Pac-12. What better way to make the Pac-12 relevant then have them play each other in Week 1?

The SEC will have played four games already. The Big Ten kicks off the week before.

So make a splash with the biggest game on Week 1.

The teams can then play again at Autzen Stadium later in the season. And yes, they might play three times if they meet in a Pac-12 championship game.

Who cares if they play three times? These are different times. Things are happening that hopefully never happen again.

And if they play each other three times, it boosts their power rankings.

Do I think it will happen? No. 

But at least it's creative, which the Pac-12 discourages.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Michael Guarino
Michael Guarino

Yeah, it's creative, Scott. So is 0-3. What are you trying to do? Get Helton fired?
#Oh,IGetIt......
#Can'tWePlayUCLA2Times?AndGetChipFired?
#[NoticeIDidn'tSay3Times ---THATAin'tGonnaHappen].....

