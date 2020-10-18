AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Sunday Buzz: What's Going On At Linebacker?

Scott Wolf

Jordan Iosefa was expected to start but will miss the season with a knee injury.

But there is a surprise candidate to start instead.

Sophomore Ralen Goforth worked with the first team in practices last week. Goforth had 6 tackles last season and appeared in 12 games. It would have been a surprise if you projected a year ago Goforth would start because he didn't get much opportunity. But he seems to be making the most of it so far.

The other candidate is Kana'i Mauga, who started eight games last year and made 61 tackles.

Palaie Gaoteote is expected to be the other starter. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC Holds First Scrimmage At Coliseum

Trojans preparing for Nov. 7 opener vs. Arizona State

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC Morning Buzz: Who Is Standing Out At Practice?

Three candidates from Week 1 of training camp

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

Micheal Pittman Jr. Working Out After Leg Surgery

Pittman Jr. suffered from compartment leg syndrome in his calf.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Bourbon4me

Steve Sarkisian Is Acting Alabama Coach

Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19

Scott Wolf

by

Topix Trojan

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

Practice information scarce during lockdown

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

A Revealing Moment In How USC Picks Starters

Graham Harrell asserts authority with depth chart

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

USC Morning Buzz: Trojans 11-Point Favorites Over Arizona State

USC is double-digit favorite for one of season's toughest games

Scott Wolf

by

MarquisDeSade

Clay Helton Likely One Of Nation's Top 20 Paid Coaches

USC coach paid $4,569,507 according to USA Today

Scott Wolf

by

Topix Trojan

Brandon Pili And Marlon Tuipulotu Talk Learning Defensive Schemes via Zoom

Brandon Pili and Marlon Tuipulotu Share Their Thoughts On Learning Todd Orlando's New Defense Via Zoom.

Claudette Montana Pattison

No Hard Feelings For Reggie Bush

Former Heisman winner welcomed to USC with open arms

Scott Wolf

by

Topix Trojan