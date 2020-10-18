Sunday Buzz: What's Going On At Linebacker?

Jordan Iosefa was expected to start but will miss the season with a knee injury.

But there is a surprise candidate to start instead.

Sophomore Ralen Goforth worked with the first team in practices last week. Goforth had 6 tackles last season and appeared in 12 games. It would have been a surprise if you projected a year ago Goforth would start because he didn't get much opportunity. But he seems to be making the most of it so far.

The other candidate is Kana'i Mauga, who started eight games last year and made 61 tackles.

Palaie Gaoteote is expected to be the other starter.