USC WR Tahj Washington On Lincoln Riley's Offense

Washington enters his second season with the Trojans in 2022.

USC wide receiver Tahj Washington spoke with the media on Tuesday, following the Trojans' tenth spring football practice. Washington is a redshirt junior who transferred from Memphis to USC in 2021.

Here are some top quotes from All Trojans interview with Washington.

USC WR Tahj Washington

Tahj Washington on Lincoln Riley's offense:

“I think [Lincoln Riley's] offense is amazing. It's really fit for a playmaker, and I'm a playmaker myself so I feel like I'm a smooth fit.”

Tahj Washington on USC's wide receiver room:

“We understand each other. We know that we are all different. We just come and compete everyday — that improves everybody's performance. We are all competitive and good players. Everyone just keeps competing and elevating each other."

Tahj Washington on learning from other WR's:

“Everybody has their own advantages. Just watching film with each individual person, [and] just watching their one-on-ones .... We just take everyone’s game and add it to our own.”

Washington has totaled 100 receptions for 1,377 yards with seven touchdowns during his collegiate career. He recorded 54 receptions for 602 yards and one TD last season.

