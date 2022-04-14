Skip to main content

USC WR Tahj Washington On Lincoln Riley's Offense

Washington enters his second season with the Trojans in 2022.

USC wide receiver Tahj Washington spoke with the media on Tuesday, following the Trojans' tenth spring football practice. Washington is a redshirt junior who transferred from Memphis to USC in 2021.

Here are some top quotes from All Trojans interview with Washington.

USC WR Tahj Washington

USC WR Tahj Washington

Tahj Washington on Lincoln Riley's offense:

“I think [Lincoln Riley's] offense is amazing. It's really fit for a playmaker, and I'm a playmaker myself so I feel like I'm a smooth fit.”

Tahj Washington on USC's wide receiver room:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

“We understand each other. We know that we are all different. We just come and compete everyday — that improves everybody's performance. We are all competitive and good players. Everyone just keeps competing and elevating each other."

Tahj Washington on learning from other WR's:

“Everybody has their own advantages. Just watching film with each individual person, [and] just watching their one-on-ones .... We just take everyone’s game and add it to our own.”

Washington has totaled 100 receptions for 1,377 yards with seven touchdowns during his collegiate career. He recorded 54 receptions for 602 yards and one TD last season.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_17486137
Football

Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley Unleash Strong Opinions On NIL

By All Trojans Staff53 minutes ago
USATSI_17418687
Football

JT Daniels Transfers To West Virginia, CFB World Reacts

By All Trojans Staff12 hours ago
USATSI_17436838
Football

Former USC QB JT Daniels Commits To West Virginia

By Claudette Montana Pattison20 hours ago
USATSI_17809003
Football

Expert Compares USC WR Drake London to Legendary Hall Of Fame TE

By All Trojans StaffApr 12, 2022
USATSI_13989117
Football

Ex-USC TE Michael Trigg Impressing Lane Kiffin In Oxford

By Claudette Montana PattisonApr 12, 2022
USATSI_8124587
Recruiting

2024 LB Dylan Williams Commits To USC

By All Trojans StaffApr 11, 2022
USATSI_17923565
Basketball

Three USC Basketball Players Declare For NBA Draft

By Claudette Montana PattisonApr 11, 2022
USATSI_17016896
Football

Ex-USC QB Kedon Slovis Details Transition To Pitt After Spring Game

By Claudette Montana PattisonApr 11, 2022