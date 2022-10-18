Skip to main content

Tennessee's win over Alabama hurts the Pac-12: USC Trojans on Fan Nation Podcast

USC's chances to make the College Football Playoff took a hit

In the fourth episode of the USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast, Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum break down the Trojans' last-second loss to Utah, how Tennessee's win over Alabama hurts USC and is bad for the Pac-12, and much more. 

Listen to the full podcast below and subscribe to the USC Trojans on Fan Nation YouTube channel.

The USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast is hosted by Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum. 

