Washington Wide Receiver Terrell Bynum Signs With USC

    January 4, 2022
    Washington Wide Receiver Terrell Bynum Transfers To USC

    Bynum started seven games for the Washington Huskies in 2021.
    Former Washington wide receiver Terrell Bynum will transfer to USC. Bynum announced the news on social media, Monday.

    Bynum entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in December, after spending four seasons with the Huskies. In 2021, he started seven games with 26 receptions for 436 yards with four touchdowns. In his career at UW, Bynum has recorded 65 receptions for 934 yards and six touchdowns.

    Bynum, who is originally from Long Beach, California, went to St. John Bosco High School. He was a four-star prospect, and listed as the No. 31 wide receiver in the 2017 class. 

    Bynum is the third transfer signee for the Trojans alongside TCU defensive lineman Earl Barquet and Virginia offensive tackle Bobby Haskins

