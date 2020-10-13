The Daily: Graham Harrell Full Of Praise For Offense

USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell was full of praise today for his offense, especially sophomore wide receiver Drake London.

"Drake London is as talented as a player as I've been around," Harrell says. "He creates a natural match-up problem for people."

That's not a surprising comment given the potential shown by London last season.

He also praised wide receiver Bru McCoy: "He’s different. He’s very explosive.”

Maybe more eyebrow-raising was Harrell's comments on the offensive line:

""I feel really good at offensive line, especially with (Alijah Vera-Tucker) coming back," Harrell said.

Andrew Vorhees, who has been out of favor, and Liam Jimmons appear to be frontrunners to start at guard.

It's quite a turnaround for Vorhees, if he plays, because he seemed invisible lately.