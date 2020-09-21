AllTrojans
The Pac-12 Creates More Bad News For Itself

Scott Wolf

Can the Pac-12 get through a day without controversy?

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott reportedly gave out nearly $4 million in bonuses, including $2.5 million to himself, one month before he laid off or furloughed 94 employees, according to Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News.

It's bad enough Scott gave out bonuses a month before cutbacks but he also did it during a pandemic.

Is Scott simply trying to squeeze out as much money as possible before he departs?

From a USC prespective, I think it's time for USC president Carol Folt or athletic director Mike Bohn to weigh in on this.

According to the report, around 50 employees got bonuses. That's fine for the ones who got laid off or furloughed. But it's usually the top executives that get the big biggest bonuses.

Imagine getting furloughed and hearing Scott got a $2.5 million bonus? How many jobs could have been saved if he declined it?

Once again, the Pac-12 creates negative news about itself.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Michael Guarino
Michael Guarino

Relax, Scott. I hear Carol is all over this. She demands those around her to "walk the goodness path"... & she'd never, never sanction profiteering during a health crisis. Expect her to demand an outside audit of Larry Scott's office by day's end....
#..CuzThat'sTheKindOfFearlessSocialJusticeWarriorSheIs

