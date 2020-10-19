I've written a few items about tailback Stephen Carr and Clay Helton said today that Carr has had his best camp of his career.

Linebacker Juliano Falaniko suffered an ankle sprain last week and is expected to be out several weeks.

Freshman offensive lineman Andrew Milek is now playing at center.

Former USC QB Jack Sears is officially No. 2 on the Boise State depth chart as the Broncos prepare to play Utah State on Saturday.

Helton said Olaijah Griffin, Bru McCoy and Marlon Tuipulotu stood out during the scrimmage.