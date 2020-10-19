The USC Daily: Clay Helton Monday Recap
Scott Wolf
I've written a few items about tailback Stephen Carr and Clay Helton said today that Carr has had his best camp of his career.
- Linebacker Juliano Falaniko suffered an ankle sprain last week and is expected to be out several weeks.
- Freshman offensive lineman Andrew Milek is now playing at center.
- Former USC QB Jack Sears is officially No. 2 on the Boise State depth chart as the Broncos prepare to play Utah State on Saturday.
- Helton said Olaijah Griffin, Bru McCoy and Marlon Tuipulotu stood out during the scrimmage.
- Helton said USC scrimmaged for about 60 plays and praised the play of Kedon Slovis.