The USC Daily: Day 3 Of Training Camp Under Wraps
Scott Wolf
Like I've said, you won't get much insight during USC training camp if Clay Helton is providing most of the information.
“Overall I thought the energy was great," Helton said Monday morning.
- Defensive tackle Brandon Pili did not practice Saturday because of a stomach issue.
- Tailback Vavae Malepeai is limited with a tight hamstring.
- Helton said Jonah Monheim and Courtland Ford have stood out early among the true freshmen offensive linemen.
- Helton said USC is practicing on four different fields right now as it complies with social distancing measures.
- Helton on Reggie Bush visiting campus on Friday: "It was great to have him back on campus. You can definitely tell his sense of pride for this place, as well as his love. ... It was just a 'welcome back.' "
I wonder if Helton ever heard Bush's post-game comments after the Holiday Bowl.