The USC Daily: Day 3 Of Training Camp Under Wraps

Like I've said, you won't get much insight during USC training camp if Clay Helton is providing most of the information.

“Overall I thought the energy was great," Helton said Monday morning.

Defensive tackle Brandon Pili did not practice Saturday because of a stomach issue.

Tailback Vavae Malepeai is limited with a tight hamstring.

is limited with a tight hamstring. Helton said Jonah Monheim and Courtland Ford have stood out early among the true freshmen offensive linemen.

Helton said USC is practicing on four different fields right now as it complies with social distancing measures.

Helton on Reggie Bush visiting campus on Friday: "It was great to have him back on campus. You can definitely tell his sense of pride for this place, as well as his love. ... It was just a 'welcome back.' "

I wonder if Helton ever heard Bush's post-game comments after the Holiday Bowl.