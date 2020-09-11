The USC Daily: Here's A Top Name To Play Left Tackle

In today's daily, I name my top candidate to start at left tackle for USC.

I also mention how offensive tackle Jack Leyrer of Dallas committed to Stanford today and had USC as a finalist.

It's a loss because a lot of USC coaches are from Texas and the Trojans have made recruiting there a point of emphasis.

Whatever else happens, there needs to be scrutiny of USC offensive line recruiting because right now, the Trojans are not getting it done at this position.