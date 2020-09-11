AllTrojans
The USC Daily: Here's A Top Name To Play Left Tackle

Scott Wolf

In today's daily, I name my top candidate to start at left tackle for USC.

I also mention how offensive tackle Jack Leyrer of Dallas committed to Stanford today and had USC as a finalist.

It's a loss because a lot of USC coaches are from Texas and the Trojans have made recruiting there a point of emphasis.

Whatever else happens, there needs to be scrutiny of USC offensive line recruiting because right now, the Trojans are not getting it done at this position.

USC Loses West's Top Offensive Lineman

For another year, Trojans won't land elite line prospect

Scott Wolf

by

stephenmcghghy

USC Morning Buzz: Who Starts At Left Tackle?

Trojans will have massive problem replacing Alijah Vera-Tucker

Scott Wolf

by

Vault91

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

Trojans looking for a left tackle

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

Open Forum Questions

It's time for another open forum

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

yeateam

Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Shows Fire Missing In Pac-12

Day wants Big Ten season in October

Scott Wolf

by

Sang19

The USC Daily: A Surprising First-Round Pick In Mock Draft

Also: Pac-12 facing talent drain

Scott Wolf

by

Vault91

Joe Namath On Sam Darnold & PAC 12 Season

The legendary QB shares his thoughts.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Sang19

Open Forum Response

A response to your open forum questions

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

mccullochlaw

USC Offensive Lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker Opts Out To Declare For NFL Draft

USC's best offensive lineman will not play whenever Pac-12 season starts

Scott Wolf

by

Calabasas Trojan

Can USC Make A Coaching Change Even If It Wants To?

Between an easy schedule and fiscal concerns, it might be hard to do anything

Scott Wolf

by

Rialto Trojan