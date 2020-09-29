AllTrojans
The USC Daily: Where Will Quality Wins Come For Trojans?

Scott Wolf

In today's USC Daily Report, can you find a quality win on the upcoming schedule? USC will play Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, UCLA and Utah. Its crossover game will probably be Oregon State or Washington State.

Is the only way for the Pac-12 to get a College Football Playoff berth to have two 6-0 teams face each other for the conference title game?

I also look at the latest on two California quarterbacks living in Georgia: Jake Garcia and JT Daniels.

