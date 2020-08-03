AllTrojans
The USC Open Forum Returns

Scott Wolf

It's time to answer questions on USC football. Ask them in the reader comments area in this post.

DiamondDave
DiamondDave

Hi Scott, were you aware of the Pac-12 "We are united" initiative prior to the social media announcement? Do you know if any USC players discussed it as a team or voted on it?

jmlough78
jmlough78

Hey, Wolf-mon! What are the odds the 2020 season is canceled for good, either before it begins or after a game or two?

