The USC Open Forum Returns
Scott Wolf
It's time to answer questions on USC football. Ask them in the reader comments area in this post.
Scott Wolf
It's time to answer questions on USC football. Ask them in the reader comments area in this post.
Hi Scott, were you aware of the Pac-12 "We are united" initiative prior to the social media announcement? Do you know if any USC players discussed it as a team or voted on it?
Hey, Wolf-mon! What are the odds the 2020 season is canceled for good, either before it begins or after a game or two?