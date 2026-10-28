Three Bold Predictions for USC Trojans vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

A huge opportunity arises for the USC Trojans as they hunt their biggest upset of the season against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. With two losses already on their schedule, the Trojans' matchup against the Buckeyes gives them their biggest opportunity yet to earn a marquee win that will be difficult for the College Football Playoff committee to ignore.

The game marks the first of USC's final four matchups, a stretch that ranks as the second-toughest remaining schedule in the nation, per ESPN's College Football Power Index. After hosting No. 2 Ohio State, the Trojans will face a road matchup against No. 4 Indiana before closing out the regular season with Maryland and No. 7 UCLA.

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) holds the ball along the sidelines during a timeout in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How USC performs over the next four weeks could ultimately determine whether the Trojans make the College Football Playoff. Following a disappointing road loss to Wisconsin, USC will need to regain its confidence and find a way to build momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.

Despite the gap in the rankings, Ohio State enters Saturday as just a seven-point favorite on the road, per DraftKings. The Trojans will have the advantage of playing at home, where they will look to respond after an undisciplined performance in Madison. With their playoff hopes on the line and a chance to make a statement against one of the nation's top teams, USC has plenty of motivation heading into Saturday's showdown.

1. USC’s Secondary Holds OSU Star Receiver Under 70 Receiving Yards

Ohio State has one of the most dangerous passing attacks in college football, but the Buckeyes are facing an adjustment at quarterback heading into Saturday’s matchup against USC.

Quarterback Julian Sayin is sidelined indefinitely after suffering an injury against Indiana, which leaves true freshman Luke Fahey as a potential replacement. Sayin has recorded 2,007 passing yards and 19 touchdowns against four interceptions this season, along with a 184.5 passer rating and a 68.2 percent completion rate. Replacing that production will not be easy, especially against a USC defense looking to bounce back after a messy performance against Wisconsin.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a touchdown with with offensive lineman Luke Montgomery (51) during the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest challenge for the Trojans, though, will be limiting Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Smith is one of the best receivers in the nation and has recorded 52 receptions for 984 yards and 12 touchdowns through seven games. He is also averaging 140.6 receiving yards per game and 18.9 yards per catch.

USC’s secondary will need to make those opportunities harder to come by, and they have the talent to do so. USC safety Prophet Brown has recorded 16 total tackles and two interceptions, including a 99-yard pick-six. Fellow safety Kennedy Urlacher has contributed 23 total tackles and three sacks. Both will be important pieces as the Trojans look to limit Ohio State’s biggest offensive threat.

With uncertainty at quarterback and USC needing a defensive response, the Trojans have an opportunity to keep Smith from producing his usual numbers.

Bold prediction: USC holds Jeremiah Smith under 70 receiving yards.

2. Jayden Maiava Throws for More Than 275 Yards

Ohio State’s passing defense presents a major challenge for Jayden Maiava. The Buckeyes are allowing just 171.4 passing yards per game and are also holding opposing quarterbacks to a 52.6 percent completion rate. However, the USC quarterback has shown he can produce enough through the air to challenge even a defense with those numbers.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maiava has thrown for more than 2,300 yards this season. Against Wisconsin, he completed 31 of 50 passes for 258 yards and a touchdown despite the Trojans finishing with minus-17 rushing yards. USC’s inability to establish the run left the offense heavily reliant on Maiava’s arm, and he still managed to produce nearly 260 passing yards.

Although Ohio State’s defensive numbers make this a difficult prediction, Maiava’s season production gives USC a reason to believe it can move the ball through the air. Throwing for more than 275 yards would put him above his performance against Wisconsin and give the Trojans a better chance to compete with the Buckeyes.

Bold prediction: Jayden Maiava throws for more than 275 yards and accounts for two touchdowns.

3. USC Covers the Seven-Point Spread Against Ohio State

Ohio State enters Saturday as a seven-point favorite, per DraftKings, but USC has an opportunity to make the matchup even closer than the spread suggests.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley on the field during warm ups before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The quarterback situation adds uncertainty to Ohio State’s outlook. Sayin has thrown for 2,007 yards and 19 touchdowns this season, but his injury forces the Buckeyes to rely on a less experienced option. USC will need to capitalize on that uncertainty while finding more consistency on offense after its loss to Wisconsin.

The Trojans have an advantage playing at home. Covering the spread is a realistic goal. An outright upset is also possible if USC can put together a complete performance on both sides of the ball.

Bold prediction: USC covers the seven-point spread, with an outright upset remaining in play.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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