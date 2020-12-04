Washington State At First Glance: Three Defensive Players USC Fans Need To Know

This may be defensive coordinator Jake Dickert's first season with the Washington State Cougars, but don't underestimate what he brings to the table. Dickert has 13 years of collegiate coaching experience under his belt, most recently coaching in the Mountain West Conference for the Wyoming, Cowboys. In 2019, Jake Dickert's Wyoming defense allowed just 17.8 points per game, the second fewest of any team in the Mountain West. As he continues to settle into the Cougar's football program, expect to see Dickert place more emphasis on stopping the run game, something that the Cougar's struggled with last season. In 2019, the Cougar's suffered what might have been their worst loss in program history against the UCLA Bruins. After going into the half with a 35-17 lead over the Bruins, the Cougars gave up 50 points in the second half only to loose the game in the 4th, 67-63. Facing, a skilled USC offense will be a challenge for Washington State, but nonetheless, the Cougar's do have some play makers on defense. Here are three defensive players on Washington State's roster that USC fans need to know.

#1. Jahad Woods (LB)

Woods is a returning vet for Washington State's defense. The redshirt junior has 16 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble to date this year. Last season, Woods was one of the most productive linebackers on Washington State's roster with 141 tackles, and three sacks. His play style is aggressive and physical, which has earned him 303 career tackles, (15 away from breaking into WSU's top 10 records). Woods is one guy Graham Harrell needs to keep an eye on come Sunday.

#2. Ron Stone Jr. (DE)

Rob Stone Jr. may have only two seasons of action under his belt, but don't under estimate this redshirt sophomore. Stone appeared in all 13 games last season and made 31 tackles with three for loss including 2.5 sacks. To date this year, Stone has 6 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 1 forced fumble.

#3. Justus Rogers (LB)

Rogers is a returning linebacker for the Coug's and a Washington native. To date this season Rodgers has nine total tackles. Rodgers recorded four tackles and a QB hurry against No. 11 Oregon as well.

