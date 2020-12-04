AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Washington State At First Glance: Three Defensive Players USC Fans Need To Know

Claudette Montana Pattison

This may be defensive coordinator Jake Dickert's first season with the Washington State Cougars, but don't underestimate what he brings to the table. Dickert has 13 years of collegiate coaching experience under his belt, most recently coaching in the Mountain West Conference for the Wyoming, Cowboys. In 2019, Jake Dickert's Wyoming defense allowed just 17.8 points per game, the second fewest of any team in the Mountain West. As he continues to settle into the Cougar's football program, expect to see Dickert place more emphasis on stopping the run game, something that the Cougar's struggled with last season. In 2019, the Cougar's suffered what might have been their worst loss in program history against the UCLA Bruins. After going into the half with a 35-17 lead over the Bruins, the Cougars gave up 50 points in the second half only to loose the game in the 4th, 67-63. Facing, a skilled USC offense will be a challenge for Washington State, but nonetheless, the Cougar's do have some play makers on defense. Here are three defensive players on Washington State's roster that USC fans need to know.

[READ: Washington State At First Glance: Three Offensive Players USC Fans Need To Know]

#1. Jahad Woods (LB)

Woods is a returning vet for Washington State's defense. The redshirt junior has 16 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble to date this year. Last season, Woods was one of the most productive linebackers on Washington State's roster with 141 tackles, and three sacks. His play style is aggressive and physical, which has earned him 303 career tackles, (15 away from breaking into WSU's top 10 records). Woods is one guy Graham Harrell needs to keep an eye on come Sunday.

#2. Ron Stone Jr. (DE)

Rob Stone Jr. may have only two seasons of action under his belt, but don't under estimate this redshirt sophomore. Stone appeared in all 13 games last season and made 31 tackles with three for loss including 2.5 sacks. To date this year, Stone has 6 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 1 forced fumble. 

#3. Justus Rogers (LB)

Rogers is a returning linebacker for the Coug's and a Washington native. To date this season Rodgers has nine total tackles. Rodgers recorded four tackles and a QB hurry against No. 11 Oregon as well. 

[READ: 10 Things To Know: USC Trojans vs. Washington State Cougars]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 WR Michael Jackson III Credits Football Success To Gymnastics

Nevada's No. 1 wide receiver and USC commit, Michael Jackson III joins SI AllTrojans to chat about his athletic talent and how it helped him become the football player he is today.

Kim Becker

by

Kingsolo777

QB Prospect Jake Garcia De-Commits from USC

Top ranked QB commit, Jake Garcia, who committed to USC back in September 2019 announces his de-commitment Thursday evening.

Kim Becker

USC's Comeback Falls Short in First Loss of the Season to UConn

USC was riding a three-game win streak to start off the 2020 season when they faced a talented UConn team. The Trojans comeback attempt fell short in their first loss of the season 61-58.

AustinGrad

Ralen Goforth's Return Will Be A Game Time Decision

Helton reported that, Ralen Goforth's return from a "foot injury" will be a game-time decision.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Washington State At First Glance: Three Offensive Players USC Fans Need To Know

WSU's offense is expected to give Todd Orlando a run for his money.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Breaking: 2021 WR Decommits From USC

The four star S/WR from Atlanta, Georgia, committed to the USC Trojans in October of 2020.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Parcel Man

JuJu Smith Schuster Scores Steelers Only Offensive Touchdown, Pittsburgh Stays Perfect

JuJu Smith-Schuster scored the Steelers only offensive touchdown which was enough for Pittsburgh to stay undefeated and beat the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens in the NFL's game on Wednesday since 2012.

AustinGrad

USC Kicker Chase McGrath Enters The Transfer Portal

McGrath was USC's starting place kicker last season.

Claudette Montana Pattison

In Depth Analysis Into 2021 Kyron Ware-Hudson's Flip From Oregon

Sports Illustrated's Recruiting Analyst, Edwin Weathersby II, joins SI AllTrojans to talk about 2021 Kyron Ware-Hudson's commitment flip.

Kim Becker

Trojans WR Coach Supplies Update on Bru McCoy's Progression at USC

To date, McCoy has 13 receptions, 142 receiving yards and one touchdown this year.

Claudette Montana Pattison